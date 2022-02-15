ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens

By Hayley FitzPatrick
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympic gold medalist shared a post Tuesday announcing her engagement to Jonathan Owens, who she has been dating since 2020. Alongside four photos of the moment Owens proposed, Biles wrote: "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE I can't wait to...

Elite Daily

Simone Biles Is Engaged! Her Ring Is Trendy And Timeless

Love is in the air! On Feb. 15, Simone Biles took to Instagram to reveal a happy life update: her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question and she said yes. “THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺.” She posted a carousel of photos detailing the proposal, which took place in a sunny gazebo while they looked incredible in a black minidress and gray suit. Owens gave Biles a stunning oval-cut solitaire ring on a pavé band.
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
Simone Biles
Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
Simone Biles’ Engagement Ring Includes This ‘Special’ Detail—Here’s How Much It Costs

It’s a dazzler! Simone Biles’ engagement ring is so stunning—and she’s making sure to share it with the world! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonathan Owens in a heartfelt Instagram post on February 15, 2022, in which she showcased her gorgeous engagement ring. Owens, a 26-year-old football safety for the Houston Texans, proposed to Biles with an oval-shaped diamond set in a micropavé pave band that was crafted by jewelry designer, ZoFrost. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles wrote in the caption of her post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed...
Simone Biles Reveals She’s Engaged With A Photo Of Her Classic Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast announced her Valentine’s Day engagement to Jonathan Owens via Instagram. She shared a series of joyful snaps – including several of Owens proposing in a gazebo and a close-up of her diamond ring. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you,” she wrote. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more.” On her story, she also shared a picture of dozens of roses arranged in a heart shape.
