With 13 Grammys and millions of albums sold worldwide, it’s no wonder why fans want to know about Kendrick Lamar’s net worth and how much he’s made since his first album in 2011. Kendrick—whose full name is Kendrick Lamar Duckworth—was born in Compton, California, on June 17, 1987. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Kendrick looked back on his childhood in Los Angeles, where he grew up on food stamps and welfare. “Things could be worse. That’s how I look at it. I always go back to that – food stamps and welfare and being evicted out of house...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO