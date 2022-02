Nine Inch Nails will return to the road for the first time in four years with a string of headlining gigs scheduled for the spring and late summer The band will kick things off with a quick three-show run: April 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 30 in Atlanta and May 1 in Franklin, Tennessee (just outside of Nashville). A lengthier trek will begin with two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado Sept. 2 and 3, and wrap Sept. 24 with a special hometown gig at the the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland that will also feature sets from...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO