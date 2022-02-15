ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football offseason stock report: Adonai Mitchell among fastest rising stars

 4 days ago
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) of the Bulldog football team playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications/Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Commun)

The start of Georgia spring football is still a month away (March 15), but it’s a safe bet Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are already drawing up plans for the valuable 15 practices allowed by NCAA rule.

The Bulldogs face a heavy reload on defense, but that was the case last year, if even to a lesser extent.

Remember how Coach Kirby Smart said the offense was ahead of the defense entering spring drills last season?

That record-setting championship defense really came on.

