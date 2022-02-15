Car flips on its side after 2-vehicle crash in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car flipped on its side in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Tuesday morning, officials said.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at NE Amberglen Parkway and NE Compton Drive. Firefighters from Metro West Ambulance are also at the scene.

The intersection is currently blocked off. Drivers are advised to use another route.

Officials have not yet released the number of occupants or the condition of anyone involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.