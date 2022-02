BEIJING - NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico called on the International Olympic Committee to take action after Russian figure skating coaches "failed to protect" Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old star at the center of a doping scandal that dominated the second half of the Beijing Games. Valieva's free skate was marred by the raw, stunning collapse of the teenage gold medal favorite, who has been heavily scrutinized for the last week and a half after the results of drug test in December revealed a prohibited substance in her system.

