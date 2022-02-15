ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maserati to debut Grecale SUV next month

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaserati will debut a new luxury SUV known as the Grecale next month, the luxury brand of Stellantis NV said on Tuesday, after its reveal last year was delayed due to the global microchip shortage....

www.detroitnews.com

Fox News

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV debuts with plug-in power

Alfa Romeo is downsizing and plugging-in. The 2023 Tonale is the brand's first entry in the subcompact SUV class, which includes the BMW 1-Series and Audi Q3. The Tonale slots in beneath the Stelvio in Alfa Romeo's lineup and will come standard with all-wheel-drive and offer the choice of a 256 hp turbocharged four-cylinder or 272 hp plug-in hybrid electric powertrain that will provide up to 30 miles of all-electric driving along with its extended range capability. An optional computer-controlled suspension system can adjust its ride quality to deliver a mix of comfort and handling as necessary.
CARS
Motor1.com

Maserati Grecale Teased Again, March 22 Reveal Date Announced

Maserati will reveal the all-new Grecale crossover on March 22. The company had planned to introduce the model last year, but the ongoing chip crises in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic delayed it to this spring, which arrives just two days ahead of the Grecale reveal. The Grecale gives the brand its second crossover, slotting below the Levante, as it charts a new course under Stellantis.
CARS
Robb Report

Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Will Be on the Road by Next Year

The Ferrari Purosangue is almost here—officially. The Italian marque confirmed earlier this week that its first SUV will go into production before 2022 is over. You won’t have to wait much longer than that to get behind the wheel of the eagerly anticipated model, either, as deliveries are slated to commence next year. The new information was an easy-to-miss tidbit in Ferrari’s recently-released 2021 sales report. Hidden in plain sight amidst all the celebrating of a double-digit increase in sales and record-setting 11,115 deliveries was a bullet point stating that the automaker will put at least two all-new models into production before...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

The All-New Ford Ranger Raptor Debuts This Month

The next-generation Ford Ranger launch has been a bit confusing here in America. The global Ranger has already been revealed. That model should be substantially similar to the Ranger we get in America — likely without the diesel engines and the stick shift. But we're still waiting to hear what exactly will happen with the Ranger stateside and when.
CARS
Detroit News

Burning cargo ship is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Lisbon, Portugal – A burning car transport ship drifted in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze, the Portuguese navy said. Shipping in the area was warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace was adrift near Portugal’s Azores...
ECONOMY
Cars
Detroit News

Auto production back on after Ambassador Bridge blockade ends

Toyota Motor North America reported Wednesday that all of its North American production operations have returned to normal after being interrupted by last week's Canada border blockade. Toyota, the Detroit Three automakers and others reported interruptions as a result of anti-COVID mandate protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge port of entry...
DETROIT, MI
Reuters

Stellantis' Maserati to unveil new Grecale luxury SUV on March 22

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis' (STLA.MI) luxury brand Maserati said on Tuesday it would unveil its new Grecale sport utility vehicle (SUV) on March 22 after its presentation was postponed last year. The launch, initially scheduled for November, was moved to the spring of this year due to a...
CARS
Top Speed

The Next-Gen 2023 Maserati GranTurismo Decided To Step Out In The Snow

It has been almost two years since the Maserati GranTurismo went out of production, but a new generation is on its way! The good news is that it will be offered in both gasoline-powered and electric versions. Of course, the first to arrive will be the gasoline-powered version, and the electric one will follow a few months after.
CARS

