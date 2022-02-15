Maserati to debut Grecale SUV next month

The Ferrari Purosangue is almost here—officially. The Italian marque confirmed earlier this week that its first SUV will go into production before 2022 is over. You won’t have to wait much longer than that to get behind the wheel of the eagerly anticipated model, either, as deliveries are slated to commence next year. The new information was an easy-to-miss tidbit in Ferrari’s recently-released 2021 sales report. Hidden in plain sight amidst all the celebrating of a double-digit increase in sales and record-setting 11,115 deliveries was a bullet point stating that the automaker will put at least two all-new models into production before...

