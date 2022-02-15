ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radisson reports multiple high-grade intercepts including 59.79 g/t over 3.00 m and 13.55 g/t over 2.00 m, expanding mineralization laterally and at depth in the gap between current resources and the old O’Brien Mine

Cover picture for the articleRouyn-Noranda, Qc Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway...

