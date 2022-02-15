Radisson reports multiple high-grade intercepts including 59.79 g/t over 3.00 m and 13.55 g/t over 2.00 m, expanding mineralization laterally and at depth in the gap between current resources and the old O’Brien Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from the last five drill holes of the first phase of drilling at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. Hole 16 intercepted 1.5 metres (m) of 1,213.7 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) in a larger interval of 7 m of 299.1 g/t AgEq on the Sambalay structural corridor (Figures 1 - 3). This drill hole targeted higher elevations of the intermediate sulphidation system than the majority of the holes drilled to date and is located on a two kilometre (km) corridor that extends toward the Cambaya target area, where the Company has seen the best channel sample results, including 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,119.2 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq. Complete drill results from holes 12 - 16 are provided in Table 1.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO