Madden NFL 22, Total War: Warhammer 3, and Roboquest coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

Xbox Game Pass keeps getting bigger, and now Microsoft has confirmed a brand new suite of games coming to the service very soon, including Madden NFL 22, Total War: Warhammer III, and a brand new Game Preview for Roboquest.

The full list of new titles confirmed via Microsoft’s Xbox Wire can be found in this list:

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Cloud) – 15 Feb.

(Cloud) – 15 Feb. Lawn Mowing Simulator (Console) – 17 Feb.

(Console) – 17 Feb. Madden NFL 22 (EA Play, Console + PC) – 17 Feb.

(EA Play, Console + PC) – 17 Feb. Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – 17 Feb.

(PC) – 17 Feb. Roboquest (PC) – 22 Feb.

(PC) – 22 Feb. Galactic Civilizations III (PC) – 24 Feb.

(PC) – 24 Feb. Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) – 24 Feb.

(Console) – 24 Feb. Alice: Madness Returns (EA Play, PC) – 28 Feb.

That’s a good list of games, but that’s not everything that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers that enjoy streaming their games on their phone from the cloud will find that easier than ever with these titles receiving touch support:

Dreamscaper.

Firewatch.

Lake.

The Pedestrian.

Yakuza 3 Remastered.

Yakuza 4 Remastered.

Being able to play Yakuza wherever we go is a brilliant addition. Unfortunately, some games are also being removed from the service:

Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC).

(Cloud, Console, and PC). Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console).

(Cloud and Console). Stealth Inc 2 (Cloud and Console).

(Cloud and Console). Touhou Luna Nights (Cloud, Console, and PC).

(Cloud, Console, and PC). Titanfall (EA Play, Console and PC).

In addition to the above announcements, it has also been confirmed that Sea of Thieves will have a limited-time event starting February 17, where your crew will be able to undertake new Adventures.

Overall it’s these are excellent additions to the service, and PC subscribers should be delighted with games like Total War: Warhammer III being added to their library. For console fans it’s a bit thinner on the ground, though Madden NFL 22 is guaranteed to keep a lot of people very happy.

Xbox Game Pass could get even better soon though, with rumors indicating Cyberpunk 2077 might come to Xbox Game Pass too. We can dream.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.