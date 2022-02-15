ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Outdoor recreation companies threaten to boycott outdoor trade show if it returns to Utah

By Utah Public Radio
upr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome prominent outdoor recreation companies plan on boycotting an outdoor trade show if it returns to Utah. Announcements of the possible boycott were announced by Patagonia, REI, and The North Face on Monday. The decision to...

www.upr.org

KUTV

Salt Lake courting Outdoor Retailer Show for possible return to Utah

DENVER (AP) — This year's Outdoor Retailer Snow Show was a shadow of itself at Denver’s Colorado Convention Center last month. The Colorado Sun reports that the coronavirus is an easy scapegoat. Historical schisms in the outdoor community are threatening an event that drew tens of thousands of...
UTAH STATE
Gazette

Outdoor Retailer organizers respond to boycott calls

Officials with the company that organizes the Outdoor Retailer show said they’re “taking all input and perspectives into consideration” in deciding whether to move the show out of Denver. The Conservation Alliance, composed of more than 270 companies, said in a news release Monday that Emerald X,...
DENVER, CO
Sourcing Journal

Utah’s Stance on Public Lands Could Cost it the Outdoor Retailer Show

Click here to read the full article. “To me, this is the proverbial, ‘I want to be vegetarian, but can I eat this big hot dog?'” BEITC’s Pat Gonzales-Rogers said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBig-Name Brands Kiss Cancer-Linked Chemicals GoodbyeDenham Taps Into the Gorpcore Trend with ArkAirOutdoor Retailer: Unifi Launches New Products as Acteev and Coalatree CollabBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
UTAH STATE
