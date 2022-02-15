Search suspended in Carteret County after some remains recovered from plane crash off coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the fuselage and parts of the cabin area of the plane that crashed Sunday off the coast have been recovered.

He also said some of the bodies of the passengers have been found but would not go into detail as to how many of the seven still missing were located. Before Tuesday’s news, Buck said on Monday that one body had been recovered on Sunday from the crash site.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard said the search for additional passengers of the downed aircraft was suspended.

Buck said the remains of the bodies located Tuesday were found by divers in about 55 feet of water. The divers began searching the area early Tuesday afternoon. Buck also said the bodies found would be taken to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

“Our primary mission has been to recover the passengers who were aboard the plane and, secondarily, to recover any equipment, transponders, flight data instrumentation,” Buck said.

“We have been able to recover remains from passengers onboard and also some of the equipment that we’ve been able to bring to the surface, and hopefully that will help the NTSB and their investigation.”

The names of those who died were released Tuesday afternoon. There were seven passengers and a pilot. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said six of the eight on board were from Carteret County. The pilot was from Greenville, along with his son.

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, NC, Pilot

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

Carteret County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that four of the teenagers who died were sophomores at East Carteret High School. Carteret County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that school counselors, psychologists and school crisis team members have responded across the school system and will continue to be available for those who need it.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held Tuesday in Atlantic at the Red & White grocery store at 7 p.m.

Crews continued the search into Tuesday after the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder stayed at the crash sites overnight Monday. That followed a full day of searches on Monday after at least three debris fields were located about four miles east of Drum Inlet, Buck said Monday.

Many organizations in the county have been doing their part in raising money, groceries and other items for the impacted families. There have also been signs that say “Pray for Down East” and ribbons that have been seen throughout the county expressing love and support.

West Carteret High School students are making cards for the East Carteret High School students and staff that will be dropped off later this week. Fans who attend sporting events at West Carteret and Croatan High School were encouraged Wednesday to wear their Mariner Blue and Yellow and to dress in camo and/or greens on Thursday.

Sunday’s plane crash reported

Coast Guard officials confirmed Sunday evening the aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12/47 single-engine passenger plane, crashed along the coast around 2 p.m., about four miles east of Drum Inlet, not far south from the Carteret County town of Atlantic and east of Atlantic Beach. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center said in a press release Sunday they received a report of a possible downed aircraft from an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. They said the aircraft was seen behaving erratically on radar before it disappeared from the screen.

The Associated Press reported that FlightAware listed a departure of a plane from the Hyde County Airport at 1:35 p.m. Sunday and noted it was last seen near Beaufort in Carteret County at 2:01 p.m.

There is an unconfirmed report that four of the passengers were students at East Carteret High School, Pagan reports. Buck did not confirm or deny that Monday evening.

Coast Guard officials from Fort Macon and Elizabeth City are involved in the search along with local fire departments and national park service beach crews. Officials Monday evening said crews from as far away as New Jersey were assisting in the search and recovery.

