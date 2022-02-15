ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A judge just handed Trump a major loss in the DC attorney general's lawsuit over inauguration funds as the case heads to trial

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
 4 days ago

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on December 5, 2020.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

  • A judge reinstated the Trump Organization as a defendant in a lawsuit over inauguration funds.
  • The DC attorney general alleges the firm wrongly took nonprofit funds from Trump's inauguration.
  • The judge ruled the attorney general brought enough evidence to keep the company as a defendant.

A Washington, DC, judge reinstated the Trump Organization as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by the district's attorney general that accuses former President Donald Trump of misusing funds for his 2017 inauguration — a reversal of an earlier decision and a major loss to Trump as the case heads to trial.

DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed the civil lawsuit in January 2020. He accused the Trump Organization, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, and Trump's 2017 Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is a tax-exempt nonprofit, of using tax-free funds to improperly pay the Trump Organization and members of the Trump family.

In November, DC Superior Court Judge José M. López cleaved the Trump Organization off the case , ruling that Racine's office didn't bring enough evidence to establish the company may have broken the law.

Racine filed a motion for reconsideration later that month. On December 31, the case was transferred to another judge, Yvonne Williams, who ruled Monday night that the Trump Organization should remain in the case after all.

She said in her ruling that Gentry Beach, a man who the attorney general's office said was acting on behalf of the Trump Organization, appeared to conflate the company and the inaugural committee when booking a block of hotel rooms.

"The contract involved a large block of rooms booked for people affiliated with the Trump Organization at the Loews Madison Hotel during the week of the 2017 Inauguration," Williams wrote. "Mr. Beach signed the contract on behalf of the Trump Organization and listed Lindsay Santoro, Mr. Donald Trump Jr.'s personal assistant, as the point of contact for the rooms."

Lawyers for the Trump Organization said the attorney general's office failed to collect any testimony from Beach. But Williams wrote that López erroneously ruled in their favor without first considering whether Racine should be able to issue a subpoena to depose Beach.

Racine celebrated the new ruling Monday night.

"Big news: The judge added the Trump Org in NY back into our lawsuit against the Presidential Inaugural Committee," he wrote on Twitter . "Our lawsuit is moving forward fully intact & full steam ahead. We sued the inaugural committee for misusing funds to enrich the Trump family. Now we're going to trial."

The case is now headed to trial. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former first lady Melania Trump's former close friend, said Monday night she would be "the lead witness" in the case .

Wolkoff joined the inaugural committee to help plan the event before joining Melania Trump's office in the White House. She left in 2018 following allegations that she misused inauguration funds herself and later published a tell-all book in 2020 that burned bridges with the former first lady.

Williams wrote in her new ruling that she would hold a conference on Thursday to address discovery motions, at which point she may set a trial date.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 369

Guest
4d ago

Melania looks like a transgender in this picture. Sorry, segue… I am proud that our laws on illegal finance of rich criminals like Trump is being upheld by the law.

Reply(38)
188
my mind
3d ago

tRUMP ran on law and order yet the only real criminals belong to his regime. Manafort… Gates… Stone… Flynn… Papadopoulos… Bannon... Cohen... All CONVICTED FELONS!! tRUMP sure knows how to pick them.

Reply(14)
122
Suzanne Leisure
3d ago

when are they going to arrest this orange menace? he's a horrible human being who has done untold damage to the country. ...

Reply(68)
181
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
