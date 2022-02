As Fisker Inc. continues to work toward start of production of its flagship Ocean EV, it has begun taking reservations for its second model, the PEAR – a compact, five-passenger “urban EV.” With the opening of reservations, Fisker is also claiming the PEAR will start at an MSRP below $30,000 in the US, and that’s before any incentives – a price point few automakers have been able to deliver.

