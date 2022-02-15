ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What are Chargers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII?

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTM6z_0eF2RKYg00

The 2021 NFL season has officially come to an end after the Rams defeated the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

With that being said, it’s time to turn the page and look ahead to the next season.

At the moment, the Chargers are tied with six other teams for the sixth-best odds to win it all at +2000, per Tipico Sportsbook.

Those teams are the Ravens, Buccaneers, Broncos, Colts, Patriots, and Cardinals.

Los Angeles’ odds are reasonable, considering the team showed capable of going toe to toe with some of the best teams in the league, led by star quarterback Justin Herbert.

However, L.A. needs to address some deficiencies on the defensive side of the ball that showed up throughout the season to ensure it has enough ammo to take a leap.

If the Bolts nail their offseason, those odds will likely move down heading into the 2022 regular season.

Super Bowl LVII will be held Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, AZ.

Comments / 0

Related
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ biggest hater just got sweet revenge thanks to Cooper Kupp

Many agree that Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers deserves his NFL MVP trophy this season. Many, but not all. In fact, Rodgers was just a single vote shy from being a unanimous winner. Among the 50 voters, one person didn’t pick the Packers quarterback. On Tuesday, as reported by Pro Football Talk, veteran analyst Hub Arkush admitted that he was about that life.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Super Bowl Lvii#Broncos#American Football#Bengals#Tipico Sportsbook#The Ravens Buccaneers#Colts#Patriots#Cardinals
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Interested In 2 Teams: NFL Fans React

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady's ex-Patriots peers don't believe Buccaneers QB is actually retiring from NFL, per report

Tom Brady revealed on his "Let's Go!" podcast this week that he's "super content and happy" with his decision to retire following the 2021 NFL season. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback added that he plans to take his next steps "day by day" and said "nothing's promised for us," echoing the contemplative nature of previous comments on the show, in which he refused to rule out a future comeback. Behind the scenes, some of Brady's former Patriots peers believe the QB still wants to play, according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi, and isn't actually retiring before the 2022 campaign.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Appear To Make Decision On Kirk Cousins

With Kirk Cousins entering the final year of his contract, there’s been speculation that the Minnesota Vikings could look to trade the veteran QB. Not likely, says NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who called the hiring of new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell “very good news” for Cousins. The two worked together in Washington in 2017, when O’Connell was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider predicts Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with Chiefs

Could the Kansas City Chiefs sign Odell Beckham Jr.? NFL insider Jeremy Fowler seems to think so. The question is more does Kansas City need to sign OBJ this offseason, or do they have more pressing needs?. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game in a...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
FanSided

NFL Insider Reveals Why Aaron Donald Didn't Win Super Bowl MVP

All throughout the two weeks leading up to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles, the common narrative surrounding the game was how Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line would hold up to Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams' pass rush. The Rams were third in the NFL in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy