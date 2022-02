Shots rang out Thursday (1/27/22) around 4:00pm in the 1400 block of Harvard Avenue in the Lakeside area. According to a witness, a young man was walking down Harvard Avenue, when a black SUV pulled up next to the victim and fired a gun, striking him. The witness then told police, that the suspect got out of the SUV, stood over the victim, and shot him 10 to 15 more times while he was lying on the ground.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 DAYS AGO