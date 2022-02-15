COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Dip To 715, Positivity Rate Stands At 3.78%
cbslocal.com
4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 700 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19 as the positivity rate remains below 4%, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. With hospitalizations falling by 36 over the past 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 patients in Maryland hospitals stands...
DC Health has taken down its vaccination portal after the system sent people the wrong vaccination records. As first reported by NBC Washington, there is no word on how many incorrect records were sent. A DC Health spokesperson said the department is aware that a small number of residents have...
KAUAI (KITV4) -- Mel Rapozo says he's lost at least eight relatives and close friends to COVID-19. Like most others, the Kauai native is weary of the ongoing pandemic, but knows it's far from over. "We lost a police officer a couple weeks ago last month -- very young, had...
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will provide more than $64million...
Twin brothers from Prince George’s County, Maryland, are accused in an identity theft scheme to collect a large amount of COVID-19 relief money. Jerry and Jaleel Phillips, of Temple Hills, both 24, made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt Thursday. According to a news release, the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Masks will no longer be required inside Maryland’s state buildings starting on Feb. 22.
Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement this week as key COVID-19 metrics like hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased.
Some county leaders support Hogan’s move to remove the mandate, but other jurisdictions say they will remain cautious.
Harford County and Carroll County had already gotten rid of the mask mandate for government buildings in early February.
Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County will drop the mandate for government buildings by the end of February.
“I am in alignment with what the governor announced just yesterday that state office...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
The Board of Education tonight unanimously voted to lift the mask mandate in county school facilities, supporting a recommendation from Superintendent George Arlotto that came after the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed the county had hit the appropriate threshold to do so. Masks will become optional in all AACPS buildings on Friday, February 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The amount of tests reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that are positive for COVID-19 has begun to drop, according to the most recent data from the agency. After lingering around the 30% mark for the last handful of weeks, that rate reached 14.5% on Saturday, […]
The Montgomery County Council confirmed in a meeting Tuesday that the county-wide indoor mask mandate will end as scheduled on Monday, Feb. 21, and lawmakers won’t be voting on a proposed “vaccine passport” plan as the region moves past the omicron surge. The council’s announcements come shortly...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The positivity rate in Maryland dipped below 6% for the first time in two months, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health.
The seven-day positivity rate statewide has dipped to 5.81%, a 0.31% decrease since Monday. It was last below 6% on Dec. 7, when 5.76% of test results were coming back positive.
At the peak of the Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 cases, the positivity rate was 29.98% on Jan. 5.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday lauded a vaccine milestone: 95% of Maryland adults age 18 and over have received at least one dose of a...
Montgomery County is continuing to see the number of COVID-19 cases increase but this week health officials confirmed fewer than the past month with 2,600 new cases bringing the county’s total to 132,231. The county’s testing positive did see a drop since last week and is at 29 percent....
The positivity percentage rate for COVID-19 is declining across the state of Alabama and Etowah County, but remains high locally. The county saw a 6.3% decrease over the past week to a positivity rate of 44.2%, which remains 10% higher than the state’s positivity rate of 34.2%. As of...
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 31, 2021, according to Thursday’s noon report from the Louisiana Department of Health. On Thursday, officials were reporting a total of 956 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of 66 from the day before. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,411.
The daily COVID-19 positive infection rate in Connecticut hit a new low in 2022 as the state continues to rebound from the January surge of new cases. Over the weekend beginning on Friday, Feb. 4, Connecticut administered 44,789 COVID-19 tests, which resulted in 2,138 confirmed cases of the virus for a 4.77 percent positivity rate, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, Feb. 7.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Feb. 7. Gov. Ned Lamont announced the latest COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut on Monday. Since Friday, 2,138 tests have been confirmed positive out of 44,789 tests administered. This yields a positivity rate of 4.77%. There have been 154 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations out of a total of...
COVID-19 hospitalizations declined again on Monday, and the number of patients is now 25 percent lower than the January peak as the omicron wave continues to subside in Maine. The pace of positive tests submitted to the state each weekday also continues to fall, and has dropped more than 50 percent over the past three weeks.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A United States Postal Service letter carrier from Maryland was sentenced to six years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud in Brooklyn, Maryland.
A grand jury in Sept. 2020 indicted Johnson Ogunlana, 24, of Middle River, and Samson Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta, on charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft of mail by a postal employee and destruction of mail by a postal employee.
The indictment accuses Ogunlana and Oguntuyi of working with other people to steal credit and debit cards from the mail, open fake accounts in the victims’ names and set up fake businesses and then use the stolen cards and stolen checks for purchases.
In total, the duo is accused of stealing at least $565,000 from two businesses and the identities of at least eight postal customers in Brooklyn, a neighborhood of Baltimore City.
As part of his sentencing, Ogunlana has been ordered to pay $232,588 in restitution.
Comments / 0