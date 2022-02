The Kansas City Chiefs could soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. After striking out in the head-coaching carousel again, speculation abounds that Eric Bieniemy might seek opportunities elsewhere to further his coaching career. According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s future in Kansas City is currently “uncertain.” He says that Bieniemy and Andy Reid will soon meet to discuss said future and that a lot of options are currently on the table.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO