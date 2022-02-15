Multiple units respond to reported fire at FXI building in Cornelius

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple fire and rescue crews responded to a reported fire Tuesday morning at the FXI building located in Cornelius.

The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the plastics manufacturer located in the 18800 block of Old Statesville Road.

Huntersville Fire, Cornelius Fire, Davidson Fire, and Charlotte Fire have responded to the scene. Cornelius Fire has command, authorities said.

No word yet on how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported.

