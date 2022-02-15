ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell Shut Down Speculation Over Whether She Adopted Her Baby Daughter And Opened Up About Motherhood

By Ben Henry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Campbell is opening up about her experience of motherhood so far, having announced the arrival of her first child last year. In May 2021, Naomi surprised just about everybody when she unveiled the news on Instagram, writing: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."...

CinemaBlend

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Recalls The Day The World Found Out About Who He Was

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
POPSUGAR

Naomi Campbell's 9-Month-Old Daughter Makes Her Public Debut

Naomi Campbell's 9-month-old daughter is, unsurprisingly, a natural supermodel. "She has a really nice closet, thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things, but wow, kids grow fast, don't they?" Campbell told British Vogue in an interview for her March cover issue. Familiar with the spotlight, the 51-year-old supermodel shared the cover spot with her baby girl and new best friend, who took to the cameras like a daisy to sunlight. "She loves the light. She's inquisitive," Campbell said. "She was looking at everyone — she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in."
