Shabron Jacobs Charged With Rape In Lafayette County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The issue of race was barely brought up during the trial of Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of manslaughter for killing Daunte Wright after she said she confused her handgun for her Taser. But Wright’s family members and many activists...
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their trucks and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s Parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat...
The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
A federal judge on Friday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to toss lawsuits accusing him and others of triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, ruling that he is potentially liable for damages over actions he took as president. “To deny a president immunity from civil damages is no...
President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday, amid a spike in violence that has heightened fears that Moscow is planning to use an escalation in the conflict as a pretext to invade. The announcements came ahead of planned large-scale drills involving Russian nuclear forces, overseen...
Rescue teams in Greece searched a burning ferry Saturday for 12 people believed to be missing after it caught fire in the Ionian Sea while en route to Italy, while passengers described a frightening evacuation from the ship. After working all night to try to extinguish the blaze that broke...
The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nine American figure skaters lost their appeal on Saturday for a ceremony at the Beijing Olympics to receive their silver medals in the team event after Russian teen Kamila Valieva's doping case forced a postponement. Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue,...
Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
Comments / 1