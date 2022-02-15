Unable to Sort the Column

We are currently experiencing some very strange network problems. Since about 1,5 weeks ago some of our employees are complaining about lost connections to their PC via Remote Desktop. Because of the current situation, most of our employees work from home over an OpenVPN server which is running on one of our ESXi servers. After a bit of research (a lot of pings to googles DNS from different maschines in our network) we determined that the problem must come from our ESXi server, as we saw some strange behavior on all VMs running on the server. Here is an excerpt of one of those pings:

