Unable to Sort the Column

By ganapa2000
 18 hours ago

Please help as I am unable to sort the column output for "LUN ID" Get-NSVolume | Select @{N="Vol_Name";E={$_.name}},. @{N="Size(GB)";E={[math]::Round($_.size/1024,2)}},. @{N="IG_Name";E={((Get-NSAccessControlRecord -vol_name $_.name).Initiator_group_name) -Join ('|').Replace('|',"`r`n")}},. @{N="LUN_ID";E={((Get-NSAccessControlRecord -vol_name $_.name).lun) -Join ('|').Replace('|',"`r`n")}} | sort "LUN_ID" | ConvertTo-Html -Head $Header -PreContent "<p><h2>Volume - Initiator Groups Info</h2></p>" -PostContent $post | Set-AlternatingRows...

Re: VCSA 6.5 unable to login

I am getting the following message when I try to access the VCSA login page. [400] An error occurred while sending a logout request to the vCenter Single Sign-On server - An error occurred when processing the metadata during vCenter Single Sign-On setup - Cannot connect to the VMware Component Manager https://vcsa1.domain.local:443/cm/sdk?hostid=d69ef4a3-7b8a-45e9-bab0-a78a1a851587.
Re: Unable to reset nsx-t password

Password must have aged out, can no longer log into the nsx-t UI from a browser. When I initially connected to the VM's console, it made me change my password - it accepted the old password and accepted my new password. Still cannot access the web gui. Also able to...
Re: VMWare Pro 12.1 Version

Does anyone know where I get get the upgrade for my licensed VMWare Fusion Pro to upgrade from 12.0 to 12.1? I had been trying to use version 12.2, however, major problems trying to update using repositories on Centos7. All of the versions I'm finding are for version 12.2. Thank you for any help you can give me.
Extending an EagerZeroedThick Disk

Hello. I need help. We need Extand an EagerZeroedThick disk. I use this manual https://tutoexpress.com/index.php/vmware-extend-an-eager-zeroed-thick-disk-keeping-its-format/. vmkfstools -X 150G -D eagerzeroedthick '/vmfs/volumes/NVME DR6 IBM5200/VMT-22 (node 1-9)/VMT-22 (node 1-9)_1.vmdk'. i saw error - You can specify only one command at a time. I used in the comman specialy symbol - ' because...
MOVE VIRTUAL DISK TO ANOTHER MACHINE

Hi, I would like to move a secondary virtual disk from one XX virtual machine to another YY in the same ESX. I use vsphere client versión 6.7.0.42000. I copied the xx_1.vmdk file to the new machine and I see it in its files, with the name of the old machine, xx_1.vmdk, but I don't know how to make it read by the new YY machine.
AppVolumes - Logs off if error

I am running into a scenario where I don't want app volumes to mount to particular machines. I excluded them but even though the system logs shows it is skipped it I get a pop up that appvolumes might be mounted to another machine. If I click ok it logs me off.
Get-SpbmStoragePolicy Error in vcenter 7.0U3 with PowerCLI 12.5

We are getting again errors in our automation tool, this time with VC 7.0U3. We had a similar issues with 7.0U2 that we solved by updating the PowerCli version. We were not able to fix it this time updating to PowerCli 12.5 latest release. <<< END FILE <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<. Get-SpbmStoragePolicy :...
Sudden network problems (packet replay?)

We are currently experiencing some very strange network problems. Since about 1,5 weeks ago some of our employees are complaining about lost connections to their PC via Remote Desktop. Because of the current situation, most of our employees work from home over an OpenVPN server which is running on one of our ESXi servers. After a bit of research (a lot of pings to googles DNS from different maschines in our network) we determined that the problem must come from our ESXi server, as we saw some strange behavior on all VMs running on the server. Here is an excerpt of one of those pings:
Error 0xc0000005

Hello, i have a problem when i try to start a VM with Workstation 16 player. It's the wrong log.. as in it might be helpful for someone working at vmware, but not for people helping out here. We would need the vmware.log that is located in the vm's folder.
Poor IO performances on Workstation 16 Pro with NixOS

At the demand of the unhelpful VMware support, I am posting my support request here. I have been using Workstation 15 Pro for Windows (15.7.7 build 17171714) with great success so far. The host OS is Windows 10 Pro Version 21H2. All my guest OS are running NixOS with ZFS file system. All the virtual drives are NVMe drives.
CAPTCHA Sucks! So Why Not Bypass it!?

CAPTCHA means "Completely Automated Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart" There are various types, such as text-based or image-based questions or even quick puzzles. The idea is to ask something a machine cannot answer correctly to ensure it's a human being trying to submit a form and not a spam robot. The success rate is not 100%, but it's pretty high (\~80% on average), including ReCAPTCHA. The rise of Machine Learning and computer vision, it's relatively easy for spammers to successfully pass such tests.
Learn K-Means Clustering by Quantizing Color Images in Python

Unsupervised learning is a class of machine learning that involves finding patterns in unlabeled data. And clustering is an unsupervised learning algorithm that finds patterns in unlabeled data by clustering or grouping together data points together based on some similarity measure. K-Means clustering is a simple and effective clustering algorithm, and you'll learn about that in this tutorial.
Can't run multiple VMs at Once

I am running a licensed Vmware Workstation 16 Pro, Version : 16.2.2 build-19200509. Currently I can only work with one VM, when I try to start the second one to use it at the same time than the first one, I get the error message "Failed to start the virtual machine."
Running a script on a guest using Java API Version 7

I hope I'm posting to the right location. I'm trying to move off of VIJAVA and start using Vmware Automation with Java API. The samples were great as far as they went. I now need to create java code to run a script on a VM. I looked at the Programming guide and it showed an implementation in Python, but I couldn't seem to make it work in Java. I understand that i need to create a Spec to get the script over and it did mention Processes.CreateSpec, and I tried to create a Processes service and then create the spec, but I wasn't successful.
How to add, hide and remove columns or rows in Google Sheets

Master the basics of creating and formatting spreadsheets. Adding, removing, and hiding columns or rows to your spreadsheet is a simple two-click process. Here are some quick ways to add, hide, or remove columns or rows in Google Sheets. QUICK ANSWER. To add, remove or hide a row in Google...
Unable to play CrossfireX Operation Catalyst error, explained

CrossfireX features a campaign that was written by none other than Remedy Entertainment. However, players are having trouble accessing one part of that campaign, Operation Catalyst. This guide explains the CrossfireX Operation Catalyst error, what causes it, and how to fix it. Why can’t you play CrossfireX Operation Catalyst?
vRA 8.4.2 - intermittant error during VM provisioning

SecurityException: : : Failed to query unique virtual machine by external id: [5022e22b-4504-03b6-5025-7e399dbee2cd]. Sometimes using the exact same blueprint, with the exact same inputs we get a successfull provisioning. Question is what can be causing vRA so to fail the provisioning process so ”randomly”. There were instances where I could...
LAB 9.3: unable to update repository and install dnsutils

After logging into the ubuntu container, i am unable to update the repo and install the dnsutils package. i am unable to run basic commands like vim and ping. i get the below error. Hi @yemmey,. I noticed you deviated from the lab exercise by running kubectl as root. Try...
Next Button Greyed Out On stage 2 of Step 2 Vcenter Deployment

I am trying to deploy a vcenter 7.0.2 appliance. I was able to finish Stage 1 just fine. However on stage 2, the next button is greyed out on step 2 for setting up the Time synchronization mode and SSH Access. I have tried several configurations on this step but still no luck.
