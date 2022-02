Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are staying in the Marvel family. The second season of Loki is now on its way after the success of the first season last year. While we still don't know what exactly the story of the next season will be, we do know that most of the main cast members will be returning and production is set to begin soon. Now, we finally know who is going to direct the second season and they are someone who has already stepped into the MCU.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO