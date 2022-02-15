52-year-old man taken into custody, charged with assault on a first responder
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, the 52-year-old suspect was taken into custody after reportedly kicking an officer in the...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the police officials, the 52-year-old suspect was taken into custody after reportedly kicking an officer in the...nashvillenewshub.com
Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.https://nashvillenewshub.com/
Comments / 1