Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

By Gunner
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 4 days ago
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Mesquite!. She is a...

