Indiana State

Previewing No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Indiana

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) will hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night.

UW has won seven of their last ten games, and is looking to get back on track after a disappointing 73-65 loss at home against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 76-61 loss at Michigan State and will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night. Indiana is known as a defensive basketball team and currently ranks first in the Big Ten in scoring defense (63.8 points per game). Additionally, they rank first in defensive field goal percentage (37.6%).

The Badgers are led by National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis, along with veterans Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl.

The trio of Davis, Davison and Wahl currently account for 65% of the team’s overall scoring output this season.

It’s also worth noting that Greg Gard has a 9-2 record against Indians as head coach of the Badgers.

Notable KenPom Rankings:

Wisconsin: 36th ranked team, 38th in ADJ Defense, 2nd in turnover%.

Indiana: 42nd ranked team, 19th in ADJ Defense, 9th in Effective FG%.

Indiana projected starters:

Guard: Xavier Johnson (10.4 ppg, 4.5 apg)

Guard: Parker Stewart (6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg)

Forward: Miller Kopp (6.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Forward: Race Thompson (11.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg)

Forward: Trayce Jackson-Davis (17.5 ppg, 8.3rpg)

Wisconsin projected starters:

Guard: Chucky Hepburn (7.5 ppg, 2.0 apg)

Guard: Brad Davison (14.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg)

Guard: Johnny Davis (20.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg)

Forward: Tyler Wahl (11.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg)

Center: Steven Crowl (9.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg)

Wisconsin is (18-3) when scoring 61 or more points, while losing two of the three games that they failed to reach that mark. UW is 4-0 this season coming off a loss, and still haven’t lost consecutive games this year.

They’re also 11-1 this season in games decided by six points or less. Wisconsin’s lone loss in a six point game came against Providence without Davis in the lineup. The Badgers are also 4-0 in one possession games.

The Badgers tip off at 8PM CT. on ESPN2..

