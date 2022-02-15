ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Serial car burglary suspect caught on camera in Hermitage

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKxW1_0eF2HOjU00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman charged with multiple vehicle burglaries in Clarksville was charged again Monday afternoon for another vehicle burglary in Davidson County.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 14 around midnight, police responded to a suspicious person call at a Hermitage apartment complex located on Old Hickory Boulevard. Police said a resident took a video of a woman opening car doors and going through vehicles.

Ring camera captures man breaking into Donelson apartment in broad daylight

When officers arrived, they said they said the female suspect started to walk away from a vehicle she was looking into, then gave them a false name and date of birth. Police completed a fingerprint I.D. check and found out her real name is Tiffany Likens, 39, and has several outstanding warrants for her arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILHdr_0eF2HOjU00
Tiffany Likens (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In Nov. 2021, Likens was arrested after Clarksville Police pulled her over in a stolen SUV. Police said through investigation, items within the stolen SUV were determined to be from multiple burglaries across Clarksville and Nashville.

Fugitive captured on Vanderbilt campus with needles in vehicle

At the time, authorities were still piecing together all the property that was found in the stolen vehicle. Officials said that week there were more than 20 unlocked vehicles items were stolen from.

In Davidson County alone, Likens is faced with 12 charges, including multiple burglary and theft charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Davidson County, TN
Cars
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Hermitage, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Cars
Nashville, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Serial#Burglary#Clarksville Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy