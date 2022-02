Report: How 311 FIs Are Using Technology to Fix B2B Invoicing, Cash Flow Frictions. Most banks want to do better at easing their business clients’ payment pain points, and two-thirds are very willing to adopt technologies that can help. The New User Experience: Tracking The Consumerization Of B2B Payments, a PYMNTS and FIS collaboration, surveyed 311 financial institution executives to learn why addressing their invoicing and real-time cash flow management problems is at the top of their to-do lists.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO