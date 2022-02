We know that Canon is discontinuing EF-mount lenses. It seems it happens at a faster pace than expected. Photographer Kimio Tanaka (@thisistanaka) on Twitter reports that he found out that Canon reduced the EF-mount lineup from 21 lenses to 9 in one month. Have a look at the image below: the lenses circled in red have disappeared in one month, according to Mr. Tanaka. I guess he did his research on the Japanese market but it is likely that it applies globally.

