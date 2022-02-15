ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms on the Way Thursday

By Christina Edwards
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook

The Storm Prediction Center added Georgia to the Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

According to the SPC, a Marginal Risk means “Isolated severe thunderstorms possible, limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.”

SPC Thunderstorm Risk Categories

For Metro Atlanta/North Georgia, I think some wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph are possible, otherwise heavy rain will be the main impact for us this week (I’m forecasting 1-3 inches of rainfall between late Wednesday night and early Friday morning).

Off and on rain showers are expected Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, with the heaviest rain and storms arriving late in the afternoon through the evening.

ECMWF Futurecast Rainfall

Connect with Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

