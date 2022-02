It's been three years since the first Funko Pop figure of the musician Post Malone (aka Austin Richard Post) debuted, but two additional versions have been added in as many months. Back in December we got a figure of Post Malone in knight's armor that's based on the video from his mega hit song "Circles". Pre-orders for the Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $11.99 with a release date set for March / April. Today, that figure was followed by the surprise debut of a Pop figure of Post Malone in a sundress – a look he donned a couple of years back as a tribute to Nirvana and it's late frontman Kurt Cobain. The new figure is actually in stock and available to order now here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO