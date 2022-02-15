ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

First Listen: New Music from the Infamous Stringdusters

By Read our books
Garden & Gun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s been an adjustment,” says Chris Pandolfi, banjo player for the Nashville-born, Grammy-winning bluegrass band the Infamous Stringdusters, of the last two time-warped years. “Just like everyone else, in March 2020 we shut down. About a year later we did a few outdoor shows. It wasn’t until last fall we got...

gardenandgun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Effingham Radio

Thomas Rhett Unveils More New Music From Upcoming Album

Thomas Rhett continues to preview new music from his next album, Where We Started, due out on April 1st. The latest track he's previewing is called “Us Someday,” which he co-wrote with his dad, hit songwriter Rhett Akins, as well as Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge. Thomas said,...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
New Haven Register

More People Are Listening to Neil Young After He Yanked His Music From Spotify

Neil Young saw a big boost in music streams and sales even after he pulled his music from Spotify in protest of the Covid-19 misinformation being shared on The Joe Rogan Experience. Young’s numbers have been rising steadily for two weeks now, according to MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Soundscan). The...
MUSIC
NME

Bae Suzy to release new music for the first time in four years

Bae Suzy is set to make to return to music later this month with a brand-new single. Today (February 10), the South Korean singer-actress took to her personal Instagram to share a new teaser image for her long-awaited musical comeback ‘Satellite’, featuring the singer’s side profile illuminated by a blue-tinged spotlight.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Gun
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Birthday Photo Round-Up

Megan Thee Stallion waited a few days before showing off her birthday looks. As part of the Instagram carousel of photos, the 27-year-old rapper showed off her hearty breakfast in bed with both sweet and savory foods to choose from. She also received a picture-worthy pie from Dua Lipa, who addressed the pie to "thee sweetest pie."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, Silk Sonic and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Jack Harlow comes back swinging, Kid Cudi sounds refreshed alongside...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Dallas News

New music venue coming to Fort Worth, from chef Tim Love

Chef Tim Love’s new live-music venue, Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, is expected to open in 2022 in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The 1,000-person concert space will be located in the horse and mule barns in Mule Alley — a renovated part of the Stockyards that reinvented the former tourist spot into a more vibrant eating and drinking neighborhood.
FORT WORTH, TX
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Rihanna’s promise: ‘You’ll have new music from me’

Despite being pregnant, Rihanna wanted to reassure the fans in a recent interview pointing out that publishing music is still a priority for her. Interviewed by Entertainment Weekly, the voice of “Diamonds” talked about his future plans and his long awaited new albumsuccessor to “Anti” from 2016.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to ICYTWAT’s “Tank Music”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. ICYTWAT is a lover of low-frequencies. A majority of the songs on the Chicago rapper and producer’s recently released Siddhi album stay deep inside the zone of bass where everything sounds cavernous, mildewy, and narcotic. “Tank Music” is no exception to this rule. The bass barrels through speakers like the titular vehicle, leaving nothing but burst eardrums and noise complaints in its wake. The lyrics are drill at its most elemental–women treat him well, his friends and enemies lie, and money rules everything around him. It’s pretty basic stuff, but he does it with a singular panache. From the chorus (“Niggas be broke and ain’t telling it”) onwards, he goes off on those he considers less fortunate than he is, refusing to take the gas off the brakes. The people he denigrates aren’t just poor, they give off a “peasant scent.” It’s deeply questionable, endlessly quotable, and very listenable.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Whiskey Myers and More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Brett Young, “You Didn’t” (Video) In his latest track, Young continues in the vein of country-soul grooves such as “Mercy” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” which brought him a string of chart-topping hits. The video for his latest release, “You Didn’t,” features Young’s wife Taylor portraying the one who got away, while Young’s polished-yet-weathered voice laments, “You didn’t need more/ You just needed different.” In the clip, Young is brokenhearted and alone in his home, reliving memories that were made in every room. Morning coffees for two are replaced by a lone liquor glass — and in the video’s final frame, he falls asleep holding a photograph of his ex-lover. The video was helmed by Seth Kupersmith, who also directed some Young’s previous videos, including “Lady.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy