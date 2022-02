The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO