For the price and the functions available, the NightFox Cub is a very capable digital night vision monocular that will deliver good results to around 100 metres, with the image becoming slightly fuzz at 150 metres, but you will still able to make out deer and other forms of wildlife. It must be noted at this price point you are not getting the highest recording rates or formats available, but enough to show to your friends and family. For the price you are getting a great bit of kit that will serve you well in your observations.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO