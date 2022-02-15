ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin, 18th in downhill, plans to enter 6 Olympic races

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HO3D3_0eF2BcgI00
1 of 6

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin threw her head back and laughed at the thought of entering the maximum Alpine skiing events possible at the Beijing Olympics — six — which she confirmed Tuesday she’s intending to do.

She jokingly called it “a really bad idea.”

After coming in 18th in the downhill, about 2 1/2 seconds behind gold medalist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, Shiffrin looked ahead to participating in the combined race on Thursday and the team event that wraps up the Alpine schedule on Saturday.

Her Olympics so far: She didn’t finish the giant slalom or the slalom and was ninth in the super-G, before being the second-fastest American in the downhill, one spot behind Keely Cashman.

Shiffrin’s two career Winter Games golds were in the slalom in 2014 and the giant slalom in 2018; she also earned a silver in the combined four years ago and could contend again.

That discipline adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run.

She is far less experienced in the downhill, and she talked about Tuesday’s race as if it constituted a form of preparation, calling it “another run under my belt for the coming days.”

“It’s just important to be able to compartmentalize the downhill run — fully focus on the downhill run — and then start the slalom portion of the day as if it’s a new day. And that’s really hard to do,” the 26-year-old from Colorado said. “Combined days are long and the events could not be more opposite. It’s like doing two different sports in one single day, so that’s the biggest challenge: Try to execute a downhill and then just let the downhill go and execute the slalom.”

When she is at her very best, she is among the most versatile ski racers there are. That’s part of why she has accomplished as much as she has, including three overall World Cup titles.

But Shiffrin has not produced her very best in Beijing.

“I mean, right now, nothing is guaranteed. And that’s the No. 1 lesson that I think many people learn at the Olympic Games — that there is no guarantee for anything. Not for performance or results,” she said. “But I think every day that I get on this track and I’m able to take a run, and just do a solid run top to bottom, it gives me the chance to be a little bit more calm in my mind. I tend to think way too much and that makes it hard to ski freely.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Live: Kamila Valieva's falls leave her in 4th place

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, while teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled all the way out of the top three after a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KXAN

Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of next Olympic race

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin geared up for the Olympic Alpine combined by setting the fastest time in a downhill training session on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic champion so far has failed to win a medal at the Beijing Games, skiing out in the giant slalom and the slalom — the two events she has gold medals in — and finishing ninth in the super-G and 18th in Tuesday’s downhill.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
Person
Corinne Suter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Downhill#Ap#American
HuffingtonPost

Mikaela Shiffrin Borrowed A Rival’s Skis And Got A Beautiful Surprise

U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin admitted she came close to tears after spotting an inspirational message stuck to a pair of skis loaned to her by Italian rival Sofia Goggia. A note taped to one of Goggia’s skis that two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin used for the downhill run of the...
SPORTS
AOL Corp

'I feel like a joke': Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics go from bad to worse

YANQING, China — Mikaela Shiffrin shut her eyes, then pushed out of a start gate, and onto an Olympic course her coach had set. It was Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the umpteenth day of skiing in a life dedicated to it. She slalomed through gates, and charged downhill, unhesitating....
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

Competitor gives Mikaela Shiffrin her skis, encouraging note before event

Mikaela Shiffrin was nearly moved to tears before her final Olympic event by a simple sticky note attached to a pair of skis lent to her by a fellow competitor. Italian skier Sofia Goggia had already won a silver medal in the downhill when she gave a pair of her skis to American star to use in the combined event with a note attached that said, "Fly Mika, You Can."
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

761K+
Followers
391K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy