Olympics heat up interest at Wichita Ice Center

By Hunter Funk
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Watching the Olympics is motivating more people to want to be like the professionals they see on TV. At the Wichita Ice Center, the “Learn to Skate” nights have seen their classes nearly double, seeing about 120 students. Staff said many students mention the Olympics sparking their interest.

That is how it all began with one Kansas ice skater.

“I actually started skating during the Salt Lake City Olympics, back in 2002,” Stephen Kucera said. “Growing up and seeing skaters like Todd Eldredge and Timothy Goebel growing up, you could see a bit of, I could see a bit of myself in that and found that it was a way that I could get out and express myself and feel the music.”

Valieva skates into first place after Olympic short program

Kucera started ice skating at a young age.

“I always say that music and art is a way to see things that are too big for us to describe,” he said. “I started skating when I was eight years old.”

Throughout his career, he witnessed figure skaters Jason Brown and Nathan Chen.

“For Nathan Chen, our paths crossed when I was 12, and he was seven, and he was at a competition in Colorado,” Kucera said. “At that point, he already was landing all of his doubles.”

Watch: Nathan Chen earns gold with stunning skate

He said it was inspiring to watch Chen’s career take off and become part of the most highlighted athletes in these Winter Games.

“There weren’t a whole ton of boy skaters and men skaters when I was growing up,” Kucera said. “When you see yourself represented in the sport, and not just represented, but represented in a prominent way, it naturally makes people want to join the party.”

He said it’s encouraging to see the number of people coming to Wichita Ice Center increase, as they hope to find their passion.

US wins speedskating team pursuit bronze

“This is merely another building block on your journey and another life lesson that’ll help you be either a better skater and even if you don’t continue on skating, help you be a better person at the end of the day,” he said.

Kucera is hopeful this will also encourage coaches and other resources to come to the area to help Kansas push the passion even further.

The next classes at the Wichita Ice Center are on March 1. Click here to learn more.

