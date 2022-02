Nikon just made it official, the D500 is discontinued effective immediately. This comes after weeks of speculation about dwindling retail channel supply for the vaunted DSLR. And, depending on where you stand, the loss of the D500 is either just another notch in the continuing decline of the DSLR segment, or perhaps the model is another victim of the constrained supply chains plaguing much of the electronics industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

RETAIL ・ 16 DAYS AGO