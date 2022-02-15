ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegium Pharmaceutical to purchase BioDelivery Sciences for $604m

By Vishnu Priyan
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBDSI’s opioid product BELBUCA complements the pain product portfolio of Collegium. Collegium Pharmaceutical has signed a definitive merger agreement for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) in an all-cash deal for $5.60 each share or a total equity value of nearly $604m. According...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

wholefoodsmagazine.com

Farlong Pharmaceutical Rebrands to Farlong Nutraceutical

Walnut, CA—Farlong Pharmaceutical has changed its’ name to Farlong Nutraceutical. The company, founded in 1998, creates natural and herbal supplements, focusing on quality ingredients and ancient roots. The company says it provides contract manufacturing services and more than 400 unique ingredients for health and beauty brands to develop proprietary formulas and product lines, and also produces its own consumer line of natural supplements from seed to shelf.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Robotics hiring levels in the pharmaceutical industry rose in January 2022

There are more robotics-related openings now than in early 2021 when only 16.3% of pharma companies were hiring for similar jobs. The proportion of pharmaceutical companies hiring for robotics related positions rose in January 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 19.8% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Filings buzz: tracking big data mentions in pharmaceuticals

Of the 50 biggest employers in pharma, IQVIA Holdings Inc referred to big data the most between October 2020 and September 2021. Mentions of big data within the filings of companies in the pharmaceutical industry were 60% higher between October 2020 and September 2021 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Jeff Bailey
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Electra raises $84m to advance the clinical development of ELA026

A monoclonal antibody, ELA026 is being analysed in Phase I clinical trials for sHLH and immunological ailments. Electra Therapeutics has raised $84m in a Series B funding round to advance the clinical development of its lead product candidate ELA026. The financing round was led jointly by Westlake Village BioPartners and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Aurinia Pharma gains after CEO comments on sales outlook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +4.4%) is trading higher after its Chief Executive Officer Peter Greenleaf hinted at strong sales for the company as the management prepares to release the financials for Q4 2021 at the end of February. Canada-based Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) markets LUPKYNIS, an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with active...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Early access programs: how real-world data capture helps regulatory approval

While clinical trials can prove that a medical product is safe and effective in a controlled environment, the vital data for how a new medicine will perform in the real world is often lacking. We learn more about the connection between real-world data capture and early access programs, and the role this plays in the approval of life-improving medicines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Present NOVA-II Phase 2 Trial Update and Oncologist Survey Demonstrating Oncodermatology Unmet Need at ASCO GU. SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will be presenting two posters on Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR), including a Trial in Progress on its NOVA-II Phase 2 study and the results of an oncologist survey, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology - Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The symposium will be held virtually and in San Francisco, Calif. from Feb. 17-19, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

BioDelivery Sciences Buyout Is Good, Not Great

Collegium Pharmaceutical is acquiring BioDelivery Sciences for $5.60 per share in an all cash offer. This article was amended on 2/15/22 to reflect a minor correction to a named company involved in the mentioned litigation. BioDelivery Sciences to Be Acquired. This morning, the news broke that BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Business Journal

Opioid maker Collegium buys N.C. competitor for $604M

Painkiller maker Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is shelling out $604 million to buy a Raleigh, N.C.-based competitor called BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Collegium (Nasdaq: COLL) is paying $5.60 per share of BioDelivery Sciences (Nasdaq: BDSI), a 54% premium. By noon on Monday, BioDelivery stock prices had risen accordingly, skyrocketing by about 53%.
RALEIGH, NC
MedCity News

Collegium diversifies with $604M BDSI buyout, adding pain & migraine meds

Pain drug company Collegium Pharmaceutical is broadening its scope with the acquisition of BioDelivery Sciences International, a specialty pharmaceutical company built around a technology platform that enables pain drugs to be dosed via a thin, dissolvable film placed on the inside of the cheek. According to financial terms announced Monday,...
RALEIGH, NC
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and BioNTech to extend rolling submission for Covid-19 vaccine

The FDA postponed the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting planned for 15 February. Pfizer and BioNTech are set to extend their rolling submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for amending the emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Covid-19 vaccine to include children aged six months to four years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

East Coast Pain Player Expands Portfolio with $604M Buyout

Stoughton, Mass.-based Collegium Pharmaceutical is expanding its pain-treating portfolio with a $604 million buyout of Raleigh’s BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI). Collegium already has two opioid drugs on the market—an extended-release oxycodone formulation branded Xtampza and another narcotic with regular and ER formulations for short-term pain relief. With its...
RALEIGH, NC
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN. And retail traders should know.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $206.44 with a high of $350.00 and a low of $103.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Medexus Pharmaceuticals reports FQ3 results

Medexus Pharmaceuticals press release (OTCQX:MEDXF): FQ3 Adjusted net loss of $3.4M, compared to $0.4M in Q3 of fiscal 2021. Revenue of $21.3M (-12.3% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9M, an increase from -$2.0M in Q2 of fiscal 2022 and a decrease from $3.9M in Q3 of fiscal 2021. Gross margin was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ENTA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. Total Ratings...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Back In The Buy Zone

Today, we revisit specialty pharmaceutical concern ANI Pharmaceuticals for the first time since spring. Nothing forces us to know... What we do not want to know....Except pain” ― Aeschylus. Today, we circle back on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP). The shares soared since we last took an in-depth look at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vindy.com

Pharmaceutical companies are behaving badly

In another case of pharmaceutical companies behaving badly, Cardinal Health Inc. will pay more than $13 million to settle allegations it violated federal law by paying kickbacks. “Cardinal Health thought it hit upon a surefire moneymaker by paying kickbacks to doctors, which cost health benefit programs millions of dollars in...
DUBLIN, OH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

North America is seeing a hiring boom for IoT roles in the pharmaceutical industry

The United States saw 60.7% of all IoT job adverts in the last quarter of December 2021. North America extended its dominance for internet of things (IoT) hiring among pharmaceutical industry companies in the three months ending December. The number of roles in North America made up 63.2 per cent...
BUSINESS

