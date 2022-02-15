Collegium Pharmaceutical to purchase BioDelivery Sciences for $604m

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals to Present NOVA-II Phase 2 Trial Update and Oncologist Survey Demonstrating Oncodermatology Unmet Need at ASCO GU. SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will be presenting two posters on Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR), including a Trial in Progress on its NOVA-II Phase 2 study and the results of an oncologist survey, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology - Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The symposium will be held virtually and in San Francisco, Calif. from Feb. 17-19, 2022.

