Middle East

Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

It gave no further details, and the Israeli military had no immediate comment.

#West Bank#Israeli Settlement#Palestinian#Israeli Fire#Jerusalem#Ap
