Oklahoma County, OK

Free rain garden clinic and clean up at Memorial Park

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 4 days ago

Residents can learn about the benefits of rain gardens and stormwater management then join a park clean-up at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19 in Memorial Park parking lot, 1150 NW 36.

The free clinic will be held from 10 – 10:20 a.m. and the cleanup will follow. Registration is not required, and groups are welcome.

The park cleanup will help prepare Memorial Park for the installation of two rain gardens funded by a Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

The new rain gardens will capture, slow down and clean stormwater runoff before it travels downstream to the Deep Fork River then on to Lake Arcadia.

Suggested clothing includes a long-sleeved shirt, pants and sturdy walking shoes. Trash grabbers, gloves, bags, and safety vests will be provided. Please wear close-toed shoes.

The event is offered by The City of Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Department, AARP and Oklahoma City Beautiful.

Learn more about rain gardens here. For more information, call Rachel, (405) 297-2247

# # #

Media Contact: Robert Culverhouse, Parks and Recreation; (405) 297-3903 / robert.culverhouse@okc.gov

