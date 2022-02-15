ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at political courage

Sidney Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourage is a virtue that we Americans value in our culture. An act of courage transcends ideology, it is a personal characteristic that belongs to the individual or group and to call it bravery without thought of personal consequences is as good a definition as any. We award medals...

www.sidneyherald.com

Anchorage Daily News

EDITORIAL: A courageous stand for America’s founding principles

The inexplicable war on objective reality sank to a new low recently, when the Republican National Committee sought to redefine the assault on the Capitol that took place Jan. 6, 2021, as “legitimate political discourse.” The attempt at doublespeak came as the RNC overwhelmingly voted to censure two U.S. representatives from its own party, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for their part in helping a bipartisan panel get to the bottom of what happened that day in Washington, D.C. In a piece of political spin that boggles the mind, the RNC claimed that by helping investigate the events that day, Cheney and Kinzinger are doing work that “has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Cheney, Kinzinger showing political courage

As Congress members Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are being condemned by the Republican National Committee for endangering the Republican attempt to regain “control” of Congress, I think they deserve our respect for attempting to find the root causes of the Jan. 6 events on Capitol Hill. They shall be remembered for their political courage in following their duties to determine what will make us a better democratic republic.
DULUTH, MN
Whittier Daily News

Is political politeness dead for America?

As stated in your question, yes, Americans have had their moments of disputed political politeness since pre-Revolutionary times. It’s the allowed “freedom” given to all of us as Americans, to indulge in political dispute while trying to reach a “common sense” result. Nowadays because of the speed with which news travels, we are finding more and more corruption within our politicians that needs to be addressed. And due to that corruption, it sometimes needs stiff debates. Your question states the fact that former President Trump somehow induces an “ad hominem” toward present President Biden. Really? Am I to understand that people in Biden’s party or who voted for him have not thought in silence, on what Trump has stated openly? If it were a text message with lower case letters expressing the words “dementia” or “rapidly getting worse” would it be less harmful than all capitals signifying the visible truth? Finally, I’m willing to say that there is one thing that Americans can agree on from sea to sea. It’s telling our foreign adversaries: Don’t tread on me.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS

