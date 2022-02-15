A look at political courage

As stated in your question, yes, Americans have had their moments of disputed political politeness since pre-Revolutionary times. It’s the allowed “freedom” given to all of us as Americans, to indulge in political dispute while trying to reach a “common sense” result. Nowadays because of the speed with which news travels, we are finding more and more corruption within our politicians that needs to be addressed. And due to that corruption, it sometimes needs stiff debates. Your question states the fact that former President Trump somehow induces an “ad hominem” toward present President Biden. Really? Am I to understand that people in Biden’s party or who voted for him have not thought in silence, on what Trump has stated openly? If it were a text message with lower case letters expressing the words “dementia” or “rapidly getting worse” would it be less harmful than all capitals signifying the visible truth? Finally, I’m willing to say that there is one thing that Americans can agree on from sea to sea. It’s telling our foreign adversaries: Don’t tread on me.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO