I have vivid memories of watching people smelting at the Lester River, just wall to wall people in the river on both sides of the bridge, seemed there was plenty for everyone. Then it seemed like every restaurant in town did a smelt fry. My uncle used to smelt and he would drop off what seemed like pounds of smelt for us. We would still visit places that had a smelt fry. Now, it's hard to find.

DULUTH, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO