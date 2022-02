One Cedar Falls man is rolling in the dough right about now!. There never seems to be a shortage of lottery winners in the Cedar Valley. In 2021, there was an interesting sort of Waterloo winners saga. One Waterloo woman won $100,000 in early spring last year. Not even a full week later, yet another woman in Waterloo took home the big cash prize of $30,000. By the end of April, a third Waterloo woman had claimed a $20,000 payout. In total, $150,000 went directly into the pockets of several Cedar Valley residents. Another Waterloo man sweetened up the pot by winning another $100,000 in April of 2021.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO