SELF-SERVICE EDISCOVERY SOFTWARE : A Buyer’s Guide

For Commercial Service Providers, the struggle was evident before the pandemic with financial, competitive, and critical skills intensity. The pandemic brought about exponential technology usage and a need to be reliable. Services that powered work-from-home, remote schools, and online food delivery services highlighted the challenges of balancing customer service reliability with growth opportunities in digital transformation. Currently, amongst technology CSPs, there is a growing separation of the pioneers vs. the sustainers. Curtis Price, IDC's VP of Infrastructure Services, explains why some service providers are poised to leap into the post-pandemic era, and others are not.
