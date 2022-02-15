ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, February 15th

By Ryan Kelly
 3 days ago

For the first time ever, the Oscars will have 3...

'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Fans Won't Stop Going Off About the Show's Latest Change

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in the studio, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. On January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the cohosts were recording in their New York City studio like old times. In the 30-second clip, viewers were given a tour of the set and a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes (lots of crew running around!). What's more, the daytime show's announcer Deja Vu was spotted singing and dancing before introducing Kelly and Ryan to folks watching from home.
Blake Ridder’s HELP is on VOD February 15th

Ridder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, are delighted to share the new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP, which will be available on digital download in the USA and Canada from the 15th February. HELP was filmed over just 12 days. Due to...
'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
New Role For GH Alum Vinessa Antoine

On Instagram, Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) announced that she has booked a role in the Netflix series GINNY & GEORGIA, which is in production on its second season. “The light finds me even in the darkest of spaces. Happy to join this show,” she posted.
'9-1-1' Adds New Recurring Star for Major Role

When 9-1-1 finally returns next month, the hit Fox series will introduce a new firefighter. Arielle Kebbel, who recently starred in NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will star as Lucy Donato, a new Los Angeles firefighter at firehouse 147 who joins with the team at the 118. Her character is described as a "daredevil counterpart" to Oliver Stark's character Evan "Buck" Buckley.
‘1883’ Previews Elsa Dutton ‘Still Grieving’ in Intense Scene Ahead of Episode 7

The fifth episode of “1883” saw the tragic death of fan-favorite character, Ennis, followed by the shattering of Elsa Dutton’s heart. Episode six saw Elsa navigating her grief before a heartfelt chat with Shea Brennan and the addition of a new cowboy to the caravan had Elsa beginning her redemption arc. Now, “1883” fans look on as the previous episode’s recap reveals the character is “still grieving” ahead of episode seven.
Lindsay Hartley Has a Special Message for GH Fans!

For the second time in as many years, soap hopper Lindsay Hartley has temporarily taken over the role of GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Sam McCall when Kelly Monaco was unavailable. And as her time in Port Charles comes to a close, the actress penned a special message to the soap’s viewers for welcoming her with open arms.
Morgan Stevens, ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old. Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.” Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
Everything We Know About Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clause’ Series Starring Tim Allen

Holly and jolly! Tim Allen’s time as Santa Claus has been extended thanks to the upcoming Disney+ series, The Santa Clause. The Toy Story star made his debut as businessman Scott Calvin in 1994’s The Santa Clause. In the holiday film, Scott magically becomes Santa Claus after he slips on the red suit on Christmas Eve … after the old Kris Kringle slips from his rooftop.
Ali Wentworth stuns fans as she shares amazing news

Ali Wentworth sent shockwaves through her fanbase during the week as the television host revealed that she was releasing her own book. The star shared the news on Instagram, sharing the front cover of the book, that has been titled Ali's Well That Ends Well. The memoir will deal with how Ali coped with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as lessons that she learned throughout. But as always the mom-of-two has added her own comedic twist to the title, so you can expect to be laughing out loud.
