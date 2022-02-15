Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, February 15th

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back in the studio, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. On January 31, the official Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram account shared the exciting news that the cohosts were recording in their New York City studio like old times. In the 30-second clip, viewers were given a tour of the set and a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes (lots of crew running around!). What's more, the daytime show's announcer Deja Vu was spotted singing and dancing before introducing Kelly and Ryan to folks watching from home.

