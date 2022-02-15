Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Tuesday, February 15th

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old.
Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.”
Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama...
Comments / 0