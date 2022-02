Cisco Systems (CSCO) makes communications equipment. The following description is from the company's latest 10-K: Cisco designs and sells a broad range of technologies that power the Internet. We are integrating our platforms across networking, security, collaboration, applications and the cloud. These platforms are designed to help our customers manage more users, devices and things connecting to their networks. This will enable us to provide customers with a highly secure, intelligent platform for their digital business.

