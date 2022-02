The remains of a deceased male were found in the building, which burned up on Jan. 2.A man's body was discovered in the wreckage of the Weil Arcade building in downtown Hillsboro earlier this week, Hillsboro authorities said Wednesday, Feb. 9. The man's death was determined to be from smoke inhalation. His identity has not yet been released, although police said it's not believed he is associated with the Weil Arcade building or businesses. Police said the body went undetected since the fire erupted on Jan. 2 because of ongoing safety concerns with the structure, located at 231 E. Main...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO