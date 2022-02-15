Is Prolonged Solitary Confinement a ‘Cruel & Unusual’ Punishment?

Sacramento, CA, February 18, 2022 – Today, Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced AB 2632, the California Mandela Act on Solitary Confinement. The bill, named after Nelson Mandela seeks to protect the human rights of everyone in California from the damaging effects of solitary confinement. The California Mandela Act would provide one set of clear standards for jails, prisons and private civil detention facilities on the issue of isolation and solitary confinement. The bill defines solitary confinement as any period of confinement that exceeds 17 hours a day in a cell, requires facilities to document any instance in which solitary is used, and places limits on the duration any person can be held in this manner. AB 2632 would also ban the use of solitary confinement for certain populations including people who are pregnant, have disabilities, or fall within certain age limits.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO