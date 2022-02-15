ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscars 2022: Hosts, Nominees, How to Watch, and Everything You Need to Know

By Kat Moon
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and the stars are lining up for the biggest night in movies. The Academy has announced a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018....

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

15 Oscar-Nominated Netflix Films to Watch in Honor of Awards Season

Every year, Netflix inches closer and closer to scooping the top prize at the Oscars. In 2019, it was with Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white heavyweight Roma; in 2020, with Martin Scorsese’s elegiac The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s heartrending Marriage Story; and last time around, with David Fincher’s critical darling Mank and Aaron Sorkin’s zippy courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7. Nomadland was ultimately triumphant in 2021, but Netflix took home seven statuettes in total, the most of any single studio.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be. IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment. Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Oscar Nominations 2022 Snubs and Surprises: Lady Gaga, 'Drive My Car' and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amid another extended and pandemic-altered awards season, the nominations for the 94th Annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, recognizing...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Breaks Silence After Oscars Snub: ‘Congratulations’ To My ‘Friends’

Lady Gaga’s work in ‘House of Gucci’ wasn’t recognized by the Academy. Regardless, the actress still graciously congratulated all the 2022 Oscar nominees. To the surprise of many, Lady Gaga did not receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Feb. 8. But the House of Gucci star, 35, still spoke out after the awards snub on Instagram to kindly congratulate her pal Frederic Aspiras, who, along with Göran Lundström and AnnaCarin Lock, scored the biographic crime film a nomination for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. “Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation,” Gaga wrote in her post, which featured a black-and-white snapshot of the pair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cate Blanchett To Star In ‘The New Boy’; Her Dirty Films Will Co-Produce With Scarlett Pictures

Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and Scarlett Pictures are partnering to co-produce The New Boy with Blanchett attached to star and Warwick Thornton writing and directing. Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair join Blanchett in the ensemble, which is set to begin filming in October in South Australia. Roadshow Films will be distributing for Australia and New Zealand, CAA Media Finance and UTA will be handling sales for North America, and The Veterans is on board to manage sales for the remainder of the globe. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Georgie Pym will be producing for Dirty Films, and Kath Shelper will produce for Scarlett Pictures. “What...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

