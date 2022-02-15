Ford Mustang Mach-E Is A Women’s World Car Of The Year Finalist

When the Grand National Roadster Show (GNRS) was started by Al Slonaker in 1949, the '32 Ford was just a youngster at 17 years old. If he had started the GNRS today, can you imagine what the show would look like, with the place filled with 17-year-old Crown Vic Fords? You'd probably wonder if you had accidentally dropped into a cop convention. All kidding aside, the Grand National Roadster Show is the granddaddy of all car shows and despite its reputation of featuring high-end custom pre-war street rods (which are plenty swell on their own!), the 2022 GNRS had much to offer for fans of the muscle car. In fact, the Grand National Roadster Show is one of the top destinations for muscle car builders, owners, and fans, and we were fortunate to capture some of our favorites from this year's GNRS, which was held January 28-30, 2022.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO