ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Is A Women’s World Car Of The Year Finalist

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ford Mustang Mach-E has racked up a host of awards over the year plus it’s been on sale now, winning over a wide variety of critics with its many appealing qualities. The same goes for those that own the EV crossover, as the vast majority not only say they would...

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Are In For More Delays

While Mustang fans weren't pleased with Ford's choice of nomenclature for its electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E has turned into quite the success story for the Blue Oval, with impressive sales results since it debuted. With a starting price of $43,895 (not including incentives), it offers superb value for money and performance, the base model capable of hitting 60 mph in just 5.2 seconds.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang Convertible spy shots: New drop-top spied

Prototypes for a redesigned Ford Mustang started surfacing recently and our latest spy shots show a likely tester for the seventh-generation 'Stang's convertible body style. Compared to previous prototypes, the new tester is much more heavily camouflaged, especially around its roof section. The profile of the roof is also different, being much closer to that of the current Mustang Convertible.
CARS
TechCrunch

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E ousts the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports’ top EV

Ford’s BlueCruise driver assist technology also gave the Mach-E an edge thanks to a more effective drive monitoring system that now counts toward vehicle scores. Tesla’s Autopilot was docked for functioning while drivers look away. Consumer Reports still recommended the Model 3 thanks to its sports car-like performance,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Car Of The Year#Vehicles#Ev#Consumer Reports#European#J D Power
insideevs.com

Here's How Ford Managed To Cut Mustang Mach-E Costs By $1,000

Ford is taking another page of the Tesla book with the way it is applying updates to the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. Rather than waiting for model-year changeovers or mid-cycle updates to implement changes, Ford is now updating the Mach-E on the fly, as soon as an upgrade is ready to be applied. That's an approach Tesla has been using for a long time—the EV maker famously does not do model-year updates, adding improvements as soon as they're ready.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only One Full-Size Truck Made The ‘American-Made’ List

It can be tough to sort out whether your next vehicle is truly made in America. It is common for the auto industry to assemble cars in the United States from components manufactured abroad. That’s why Cars.com compiles its American-Made Index and this year, only one full-size truck ranked on its “Top 12” list.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Avoid Disappointment, Don’t Buy These Cars

It’s never a good feeling when, after spending all that time, energy, and money during the car buying process, you end up with a dud. But not all duds are necessarily lemons or even unreliable. Sometimes, new cars just leave their owners cold. And according to a recent Consumer Reports owner survey, two cars, in particular, leave an unsatisfying taste in peoples’ mouths.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

Ford Puma EV Potentially On Track For 2024 Launch

As Ford Europe continues its transition to all-electric vehicles – which is expected to be completed by 2030 or sooner, the automaker’s electrified offerings, in general, have been steadily gaining in popularity in that region. Take the Ford Puma, for example – the crossover has quickly become Ford’s best-seller in Europe, while the Ford Puma Hybrid and PHEV also top the sales charts in each’s respective segment. Thus, it should come as no surprise that a Ford Puma EV could potentially be on track for a 2024 launch, according to Drive.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 PVOTY Review: We Like It, Don't Love It

Ever since the sixth-generation S550 Ford Mustang made its debut with an independent rear suspension as the starring attraction, we've been in and out of love with it. We fell hard for the Shelby cars, specifically the GT350 and 350R, with their screaming Voodoo engine and carbon-fiber wheels, and the absolutely astonishing GT500 was the 760-hp muscled-up Mustang of our dreams. But we haven't been all that enamored with some of the performance-package Mustang models, several of which aren't as good as similar Chevrolet Camaros.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Halting Mustang Mach-E Production This Week Amid Chip Crisis

Ford plans to suspend production at three assembly plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico throughout the week beginning February 7 because of chip supply constraints. According to Reuters citing a Ford spokeswoman, one of the assembly lines in question is for the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover in Cuautitlan, Mexico. US production for the F-150 and Ranger pickups as well as Bronco, Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs is also affected.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Will Again Plug In Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report knows that in the electric-car wars, it must use every weapon in its arsenal. Its main rivals, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, have redoubled their efforts to dominate the market.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Batteries Going To Redwood Materials For New Recycling Plan

One of the biggest concerns revolving around a major shift toward electric vehicles is what to do with all of the worn-out batteries these vehicles will present years down the road. However, a number of companies have stepped up to open battery recycling centers in recent months, with the promise that 100 percent of those batteries can in fact be recycled. This includes Ford EV batteries, as the automaker previously announced a partnership with Redwood Materials – a leading battery materials company – to create a battery recycling and domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles. Now, that effort has kicked off as Ford EV batteries for both hybrid and all-electric vehicles are being recycled in California.
ENVIRONMENT
fordauthority.com

Factory 2021 Ford Bronco Beadlock Wheel Kits Now Available

Back in December, Ford Performance added a functional beadlock ring kit for the Ford Bronco to its ever-expanding catalog. Now, those selections are growing even more, as a full beadlock wheel kit is available for all 2021 Bronco models with either Badlands or Sasquatch Package wheels that include the beadlock ring kit and are also compatible with the recently-released tire pressure monitoring kit for the Ford Bronco, to boot.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Pivot May Include India Despite Previous Pullout Announcement

Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India after racking up operating losses of more than $2 billion over the last 10 years. This decision had far-reaching implications, prompting employees to seek government protections amid multiple protests, while dealers have also sought help from the Indian government after they were exposed to potential liability concerns. The head of Ford India – Anurag Mehrotra – then resigned, even though the automaker will continue to import and sell vehicles in that market. Now, it seems that the current Ford EV pivot may have it reconsidering its decision to stop manufacturing in India, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Among Top 20 Fastest Selling New Vehicles

The 2022 Ford Maverick has been one of the hottest vehicles on the market over the past several months, with dealer inventory turning in just four days. Consumer demand far exceeded Ford’s production capacity in just a few months for both the Hybrid and 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 powered models, prompting the automaker to stop taking orders for both until the 2023 model year, cancel all lease deals on the compact pickup, and exclude it from factory incentives. Now, new data from iSeeCars points out the obvious – the 2022 Ford Maverick was one of the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles in January, too.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Assembly Cost Reduced By $1,000 Since Inception

Last year, former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro completed a teardown of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Munro then sat down with Mach-E chief engineer Donna Dickson to discuss his findings, which included some opportunities with the EV’s cooling system and frunk. Dickson revealed that Ford would be making continuous, year-to-year improvements and tweaks to the Mach-E, and that proved true when the 2022 model launched with more usable battery capacity and better range, updates that the 2021 model won’t get, in spite of the EV’s over-the-air-update capability. Regardless, it seems that the automaker has made some other improvements to the Ford Mustang Mach-E that have also reduced its assembly cost.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Not to Buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

If you need some pickup truck utility without any outstanding features, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is an obvious choice. However, if you need more size and capability, you should avoid it. Here are some significant reasons not to buy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: The...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

21 Cool Muscle Cars from the Grand National Roadster Show!

When the Grand National Roadster Show (GNRS) was started by Al Slonaker in 1949, the '32 Ford was just a youngster at 17 years old. If he had started the GNRS today, can you imagine what the show would look like, with the place filled with 17-year-old Crown Vic Fords? You'd probably wonder if you had accidentally dropped into a cop convention. All kidding aside, the Grand National Roadster Show is the granddaddy of all car shows and despite its reputation of featuring high-end custom pre-war street rods (which are plenty swell on their own!), the 2022 GNRS had much to offer for fans of the muscle car. In fact, the Grand National Roadster Show is one of the top destinations for muscle car builders, owners, and fans, and we were fortunate to capture some of our favorites from this year's GNRS, which was held January 28-30, 2022.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy