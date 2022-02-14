Montrose Colorado Airbnb Includes Amazing Indoor Pool & Game Room

Monster Jam and Grave Diggers 40th Anniversary show took over Colorado Valentine's weekend and we were there right in the front row to get you these amazing pictures!. In my house, Monster Trucks are a big deal. My 5-year-old son, Rylee, probably has close to 300 Monster Truck toys. Needless to say, whenever these big trucks are in town, we go see them. The Ball Arena in Denver hosted a weekend full of Monster Jam celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the most famous Monster Truck in the world, Grave Digger, and we were there in the front row to snap these amazing pictures to share with you.

